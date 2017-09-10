Gov. McMaster to give Hurricane Irma update Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a Hurricane Irma briefing Sunday at 2 p.m.

South Carolina ETV, the state’s public educational broadcasting network, will host the governor’s briefing live. Click here to view the governor’s briefing at 2 p.m.

State emergency response officials along with Gov. McMaster will update South Carolinians on Irma’s potential impact to the state.

While the storm is expected to stay away from the Carolinas, some minor impacts are still possible, including heavy rain and potential for minor flooding. There is also the chance for isolated, quick moving tornados along the coast. Storm surge and coastal flooding could be an issue Sunday night into Monday morning.