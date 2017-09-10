Hartsville man arrested twice in one week on drug, weapons charges

HARTVILLE (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man twice in one week on drug and weapons charges.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Lamont Benjamin, 32, of Hartsville was arrested again this weekend and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and open container.

Kilgo said around 4 a.m., Saturday a Darlington County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy stopped Benjamin for a traffic violation on N. 5th St. in the Hartsville area of Darlington County. Benjamin pulled into a driveway, put the car in reverse and crawled into the backseat. Benjamin’s vehicle then hit the patrol vehicle but did not cause any damage. Benjamin attempted to run but was quickly arrested.

Deputies recovered a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer handgun, multiple rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, multiple packages of illegal narcotics, a weight scale and an open container of alcohol in Benjamin’s vehicle.

According to the release, Benjamin was released from jail a week ago on a $11,000 surety bond after being charged with distribution of a cocaine base, possession of less than one gram of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, and simple possession of marijuana.

In March, the suspect was also released on a $10,000 surety bond after having been charged with first-degree assault and battery. He has since been indicted on that charge, the release stated.

Benjamin is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a surety bond.