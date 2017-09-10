Miracle League opens new ball field in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Miracle League of Florence County had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a rubber field for athletes with disabilities.



“It’s huge for Florence County,” said Miracle League President, Kevin Elliot.

The Miracle League offers a modified style of baseball to help people with physical disabilities. Before the rubberized field, participants had to play on dirt, which was harder on the wheelchairs and walkers.

“We set out with our goal three years ago,” said Elliot. “We set out to have our own Miracle League field, and here we are three years later.”

The new field is at the Greenwood Athletic Park on 2711 Pamplico Highway in Florence. The Miracle League has games on Saturdays and Mondays that are free and open to the public.