Myrtle Beach Police looking for armed and dangerous armed robbery suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect that is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black female, approximately 5’5″ or 5’6″ tall, 150-165 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Ralph Lauren Polo t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and black Nike Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes.

The suspect is wanted in an armed robbery case. According to Capt. Crosby, officers responded to the Ocean Dunes Resort, located at 201 75th Avenue North, Sunday morning in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect has reportedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from the front desk clerk.

If you have any knowledge on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.