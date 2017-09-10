North Carolina church helps Florida evacuees

LUMBERTON NC, (WBTW) – West Robeson United Methodist Church hosted a ‘give back’ event Sunday in Lumberton for Hurricane Irma evacuees heading north from Florida.

Members of the church saw visitors at a rest stop off of I-95 and wanted to lend a hand. They began early Sunday morning with a limited number of food and supplies to give away, however massive amounts of donations from supporters gave them almost more than they could hand out.

“Instead of Sunday service we decided, instead of putting on the choker and jacket we put on our shirts of servants and came out and serve those that needed help,” said Pastor Anthony James.

One Miami evacuee News13 spoke with said he fears his home may not be in the same condition whenever he returns.

“Where I live is underwater, so there’s going to be a rebuilding process; it’s going to be two or three weeks,” said James Tomkowski. “This is just a wonderful thing, we appreciate everything they are doing these people are giving their time and resources.” Tomkowski added.

Church members of West Robeson United Methodist say they will continue to give donations away to those who need it most, until they run out.