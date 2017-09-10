School Closings for Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

(WBTW) – Wondering if your child has school on Monday the 11th or Tuesday the 12th? Look no further.

Below is a list of the school districts WBTW serves by county, and updated information on the schools. This list will be updated as we learn more.

DARLINGTON COUNTY

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, September 8th, no decision has been made regarding classes for the week of the 11th. According to the district website, Darlington County officials are monitoring the situation very closely, and will work to keep you informed.

DILLON COUNTY

Monday the 11th will be a regular school day, says Superintendent D. Ray Rogers. You will be contacted if the decision changes.

FLORENCE COUNTY

Florence County School District 1 does not currently have any information available regarding their decision about the storm.

Florence County School District 2 does not currently have any information regarding their decision on Hurricane Irma. According to their website, In the event of inclement weather, district administration works closely with safety officials to determine if conditions require a change in the school day. In the even of a school closing, information will be shared on the website, through FCSD2 social media, local media, and the district’s mass notification system.

Florence County School District 3 does not currently have any information available regarding their decision about the storm.

Florence County School District 4 does not currently have any information available regarding their decision about the storm.

Florence County School District 5 says it is currently monitoring Hurricane Irma’s movement through the State Emergency Preparedness Office. Notifications will be posted on social media and calls will be made through the District’s automated calling system.

Francis Marion University will be closed on Monday Sept. 11th, due to high winds and heavy rain expected for the area. A decision for Tuesday’s classes will be announced Monday.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Georgetown County Schools will not be open Monday or Tuesday. The district will return to normal operations on Wednesday.

HORRY COUNTY

Coastal Carolina University will not hold classes Monday or Tuesday, but the campus remains open. Classes will start again on Wednesday.

Horry County Schools is continuing to work with emergency preparedness officials and will provide an update on school schedules Sunday afternoon by 5 p.m.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College is continuing to monitor Hurricane Irma. Please check their social media and website for further notifications regarding college operations.

MARLBORO COUNTY

Announcements regarding school closings will be made between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday. Check the district website for updates.

MARION COUNTY

According to the Marion County School District website, the district is monitoring the storm and working closely with the Marion COunty Emergency Management. Any decisions on school closures will be made at the appropriate time to ensure the safety of all students. You are asked to monitor the District’s Facebook, website, and the media for announcements.

ROBESON COUNTY

According to the Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook Page, no decision has been made regarding school for Monday, September 11, 2017. Schools officials are monitoring the forecast throughout the day. If a decision is made to modify the school day, you will receive that information via phone message, the school district website, and social media.