West Florence Fire Department investigating house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The West Florence Fire Department is investigating a mid-morning house fire.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to Laufer Drive for a house fire just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find a one story single family home with smoke showing. Firefighters entered the home and found a kitchen fire which was quickly extinguished. The fire did damage the kitchen, and smoke damaged the inside of the home.

No occupants or firefighters were hurt.

Florence County Emergency Medical Services was on scene along with three engines, a tanker and rescue truck from West Florence Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.