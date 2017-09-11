3 arrested for assault by mob after hit and run collision

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three men were arrested Saturday morning on assault by mob charges after a hit and run collision.

Derrick Lamont Cooper, Antonio Donquez McCall, and Dalante Terrell McCall have all been arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob charges. Dalante Terrell McCall is also charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.

The incident happened around 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning, at the intersection of Church and Pine Street.

According to the Florence Police Department, the three men reportedly assaulted the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision as he attempted to flee the scene of the collision. During the incident, Dalante McCall is said have retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the victim.