Celebration of life for Troy Gentry to be held at Grand Ole Opry House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral arrangements for country music star Troy Gentry were announced Monday.

The celebration of his life will take place Thursday, Sept.14 at 11 a.m. It is open to the public and will be held at Grand Ole Opry House.

Following the ceremony, a private internment will be held for the family.

Gentry, one half of the famous country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in helicopter crash in New Jersey on Sept.8.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

