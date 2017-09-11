Couple accused of shoplifting $5K worth of Ulta items identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for two people who, they say, shoplifted over $5,000 worth of beauty items from Ulta.

This incident took place at the Ulta Beauty Store on Highway 544.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects earlier in the week in hopes they could be identified. Wednesday, Horry County police identified them as Candace Collins and George Foster.

Though police know their identities, officials have not yet found them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.

