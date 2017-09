MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for two people who, they say, shoplifted over $5000 worth of beauty items from Ulta.

This incident took place at the Ulta Beauty Store on Highway 544.

If you recognize these individuals, you are asked to contact Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.

Ulta Beauty Store Shoplifting (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook)