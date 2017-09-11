Couple accused of shoplifting $5K worth of Ulta items arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police say officials have caught two people accused of shoplifting over $5,000 worth of beauty items from Ulta.

This incident took place at the Ulta Beauty Store on Highway 544.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects last week in hopes someone would recognize them.

Wednesday, Horry County police identified the pair as Candace Collins and George Foster.

Booking records state Foster was arrested Sunday and charged with damaging or tampering with a vehicle and shoplifting. Collins, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with shoplifting.

Foster is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,776 bond. Collins was released on a $5,000 bond Monday afternoon.

Ulta Beauty Store Shoplifting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook) (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook) (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook)