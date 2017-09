PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County officials have opened an evacuation shelter in Pawleys Island.

The Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center, located at 83 Duncan Drive, opened as a temporary emergency shelter at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who is seeking shelter is asked to bring anything you may need, including bedding and items for entertainment.