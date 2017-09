CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are on scene of a death investigation Monday morning in the Conway area.

Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says the only information available for release at this time is that officers are conducting a death investigation on Conway Plantation Drive, which is just off of E. Cox Ferry Road.

Dotson did not release whether the investigation is criminal or how many people are injured or deceased.