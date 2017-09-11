No ‘threat to the community’ after 2 found dead in Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police were on scene of a death investigation Monday morning in the Conway area.

Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says homicide detectives responded to Conway Plantation Drive, which is just off of E. Cox Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Monday morning for a death investigation.

According to Dotson, a male and a female were found inside the home with fatal gunshot wounds.

“Our preliminary investigation does not show any threat to the community at large and there is no person of interest,” Dotson stated in a press release.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the deceased.