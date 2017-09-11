No ‘threat to the community’ after 2 found dead in Conway home

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police were on scene of a death investigation Monday morning in the Conway area.

Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says homicide detectives responded to Conway Plantation Drive, which is just off of E. Cox Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Monday morning for a death investigation.

According to Dotson, a male and a female were found inside the home with fatal gunshot wounds.

“Our preliminary investigation does not show any threat to the community at large and there is no person of interest,” Dotson stated in a press release.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the deceased.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s