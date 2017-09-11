Man robs Myrtle Beach motel clerk after asking for help

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a man who told the staff at a motel he needed help them robbed them at gunpoint.

According to Captain Joey Crosby with the police department, officers responded to the Lancer Motel, located at 606 North Kings Highway, Monday morning for a reported armed robbery. Staff at the motel told officers that a man banged on the front door of the office, telling the clerk he needed help. When the clerk opened the door, the man pulled out a gun and demanded money, officers report.

The motel staff gave the robber the cash and the gunman ran from the scene. No photos of the suspect have been released and police were only offered a vague description of the suspect – a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.