More than 1,000 without power along the Grand Strand

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Maps from Santee Cooper show nearly 800 people in the Garden City area are experiencing power outages. Those same maps from the power company estimate that 377 customers in the Myrtle Beach area are also without power.

Within the Garden City region, the majority of the 798 outages appear to be centered around New River Road in Murrells Inlet and also on the north side of Pawleys Island.

In the Myrtle Beach area, 251 of the outages are clustered around Shorewood Drive.

According to the map, crews are already out working to resolve the outages and they’re estimated to be fixed between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday.

To check the status of the power outages, you can visit Santee Cooper’s website here.