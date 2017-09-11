Police report evacuations of ‘a couple of houses’ in Pawleys Island

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Pawleys Island police are warning residents to stay off the streets as water takes over several roads.

According to the police department’s Twitter account, the area is seeing excessive flooding on the roads, the causeways are closed, and “a couple of houses” have been evacuated.

Quickly deteriorating conditions. 40mph winds. Excessive flooding on roads. Causeways are closed. Evacuation of a couple of houses. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

While the majority of residents in the Carolinas will avoid any major damage from Hurricane Irma, now downgraded to a tropical storm, minor flooding may occur in areas along the Grand Strand.

Garden City Beach, a regular spot for flooded roadways during storms, heavy rain, or king tides, is expected to see some flooding. Monday morning, about an hour before high tide, water was already breaching the dunes and cross over walkways.

News13’s Taylor Herlong is in Garden City Monday as the wind picks up and water begins to flow onto the roads and parking lots.

Minor flooding has been reported in Pawleys Island. The police department announced on Twitter that roadway flooding has been reported even before the 1:15 p.m. high tide. The department did not see specifically which roads are flooded.

We are experiencing roadway flooding already. High tide isn’t until 1:15 on the creek. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

A video from Garden City Realty shows a few people walking the beach Monday morning. The waves were high and the wind was tossing sand around, but as the post says, “it could be so much worse.”

