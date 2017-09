FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crews from Duke Energy in Florence are headed down to Florida to help restore power.

More than six million customers in Florida are without power.

Duke Energy already has 8,000 people working in the Carolinas and about 500 Duke Energy workers came down from Charlotte to help out the next few days.

The governor’s office reports 190,000 power outages in South Carolina, most in the Low Country.