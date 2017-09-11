SWAT team arrests wanted man at Myrtle Beach Days Inn

Related Coverage Man robs Myrtle Beach motel clerk after asking for help

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man wanted for burglary and armed robbery in Horry County was arrested at a Days Inn Motel in Myrtle Beach Monday morning.

Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby says officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and having no brake lights Sunday morning. The driver refused to stop, fleeing from officers, who found the unoccupied vehicle within minutes. Inside the car, officers found drugs and a Days Inn Motel room key.

During the investigation, officers discovered the man, later identified as 35-year-old George Everett Gray, aka “Toot,” was staying at the Days Inn and wanted for crimes out of Horry County. Capt. Crosby says Gray was wanted for burglary first degree and armed robbery.

When officers went to the Days Inn to make contact with Gray, the suspect threatened to kill himself, Capt. Crosby confirms. The Hostage Negotiation Team (CINT) attempted to persuade Gray out of the room. After several hours, The Myrtle Beach Police Department SWAT team responded to the motel, made entry into the room, and arrested Gray without incident.

Gray has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition, failure to stop for blue lights, speeding, and driving under suspension. No mug shot was available at the time of this posting.