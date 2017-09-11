Toby Keith to perform at Carolina Country Music Fest 2018

Related Coverage Luke Bryan announced as CCMF 2018 headliner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Festival organizers announced the second headliner for the 2018 event. Toby Keith will perform at the Myrtle Beach festival next summer.

Toby Keith touts numerous awards including, Artist of the Decade, inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has sold more than 40 million albums, according to the CCMF Facebook post.

“Carolina Country Music Fest is proud, on this 11th day of September, to present the man that captured our hearts with his song ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,’” organizers write.

CCMF announced the first headliner, Luke Bryan, in August.

The festival will be held June 7-10. Tickets to the festival are available online.