StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast along with gusty winds today. Winds will be coming out of the east at 30-40 mph at times and gusts could be up to 50 mph along the coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region.The chance for isolated tornadoes will be elevated Monday into Monday night. Flooding will be possible in isolated events and will be more likely south of the region where higher rainfall amounts are expected. Two to four inches are possible from a line in Florence to Myrtle Beach south. A few areas along the coast and points south and west could pick up near 6 inches. North of that, lesser amounts are possible. Winds will be strongest along the coastline. 40-50 mph gusts are possible over marine waters. 35 to 40 mph gusts are possible along the coastline with lower wind speeds as you move inland. Along the coast we could see 2-3ft storm surge that could cause some coastal flooding around High tide which is around 11:56am today. Conditions will begin to improve Tuesday with rain chances ending by the end of the day. Wednesday, drier air will stick around for a short while before typical rain chances are back in the forecast Thursday and through the rest of the week.

Today, 100% chance of rain and gusty winds. Highs 74 inland, 73 beaches.

Tonight, heavy showers and storms, windy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday, decreasing rain chances with some more sunshine. Highs 83-86.