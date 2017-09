GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Part of a Grand Strand inn was damaged by winds Monday afternoon in Garden City.

Video sent by News13 viewer Keri Catoe appears to show part of the Garden City Inn flopped over the front of the inn and flapping in the wind.

News13’s Taylor Herlong also captured photos of debris in the parking lot of the inn.

According to Horry County Emergency Management, the damage was not the roof, but was siding from the front of the building.

News13 photo from Taylor Herlong News13 photo from Taylor Herlong