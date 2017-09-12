Conway police officer arrested by MBPD for DUI, speeding

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An officer with the Conway Police Department was charged with DUI this weekend, according to city officials.

Tuesday afternoon, Conway police Lt. Selena Small released that the city of Conway was recently informed that police officer Justin Lynch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit, on Sunday by Myrtle Beach police.

Booking records from Myrtle Beach police confirm the Conway officer was stopped in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North and Kings Highway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The report from Myrtle Beach police states Lynch was clocked traveling 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.

When the Myrtle Beach officer asked where Lynch was traveling from, Lynch answered he was coming from home. When the officer asked where he was going next, Lynch said he was going home, according to the report.

The police report also states that the Myrtle Beach officer smelled alcohol coming from the car, Lynch’s eyes were red and glassy, he had a dazed look on his face, and Lynch’s movements were slow and lethargic.

Lynch refused to submit to standardized field sobriety tests, the report also notes. After he was arrested, transported and processed in the jail, he also refused to provide a breath sample.

According to Lt. Small, Lynch has been placed on leave without pay pending adjudication of the case and/or conclusion of an internal investigation that will be conducted by the Conway Police Department.