CresCom Bank double murder suspect back in SC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of shooting and killing two bank workers during a Conway robbery in August is back in South Carolina.

Booking records from the Florence County Detention Center show Brandon Michael Council was placed in the facility for “safekeeping” by US Marshalls on Tuesday around 3:56 p.m.

Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina for the murders of Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the CresCom bank robbery on August 21. Council was also identified as the prime suspect in the robbery of the BB&T bank located on South Tarboro Street in Wilson, North Carolina on Aug. 11.

Tuesday, US Marshals announced he was back in South Carolina.

Council had a hearing in North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 24, where the court ordered he be sent back to South Carolina to stand trial.

There’s no word yet on his next court date.