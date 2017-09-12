Deputies look for black F-150 after Hartsville shooting wounds 1

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say one person was hurt Tuesday night after a shooting in Hartsville.

The Darlington County Sheriff”s Office responded to the Lydia area around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Lydia Highway.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says the condition of the person wounded was unknown, but investigators are looking for a newer model black F-150 with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-398-4501 or crime stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637.