Drug arrest made after Myrtle Beach police raid motel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested one man after raiding a room at the Sand Dollar Motel on Sunday.

The police report says officers arrived at the motel, located at 401 6th Ave N, at 6:46 p.m. Sunday evening and knocked on room 103. After announcing themselves and the search warrant, officers forced their way into the room and detained 37-year-old Corrie Lamar Blunt, of Edstore Island, SC.

Officers found a mason jar with two bags of marijuana, a scale, and bags regularly used with street level narcotics sales, the report states. A search of the room also revealed cocaine, crack cocaine, and a second scale.

Blunt is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and trafficking cocaine. A check of Blunt’s criminal history revealed he has a previous conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Blunt is booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond has been set at $85,000.