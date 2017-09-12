Florida Irma Evacuee in Florence has trouble getting home

Florence, S.C.- They say home is where the heart is, but Tiffanie Wicks says her home and heart is in North Port, Florida.

“We’re trying to go back home and nobody’s trying to help us,” said Wick. “You know if it does hit, is my house going to be there when I get back?”

Last Friday Wicks packed up her family and evacuated her home in Florida anticipating Hurricane Irma.

“It’s been very stressful just to have to grab a bag, what we can, and jump in the car and be crammed up with two big dogs and three kids,” said Wicks.

Wicks said she ran into problems as soon as she left and was turned away by multiple shelters because her rottweilers weren’t accepted.

“They’re not bad dogs at all,” said Wicks.

Wicks said she had nowhere to go until an old friend stepped in

Jennifer Deliazard said she just moved into a Florence apartment and had nothing herself, but couldn’t watch her friend struggle.

“The important thing was to keep them safe,” said Deliazard.

When Wicks was ready to return home, she drove 168 miles to the Georgia/Florida border, but when she arrived a state trooper advised her to turn around.

“If we get stuck sitting on the side of the road they’re going to arrest me because we’re out past curfew,” said Wicks.

Wicks said she used all of her money to get her family out of harms way.

“I’ve got like 70 bucks to my name to get back on, but I’ve got to feed my kids,” said Wicks.

Wicks is a single mom working a full time job, and said she’s mostly worried about getting back to work.

“I work 40 hours a week and bust my butt and if I don’t get back in time my job could be in jeopardy,” said Wicks.

Wicks said she hopes to get back sometime this week.