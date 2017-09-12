Food trucks one step closer to coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city leaders passed first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would allow food trucks in the city.

Some council leaders went back and forth on the decision.

They passed the first reading, but still sent it back to planning commission to make a few adjustments.

City leaders want to limit the number of food truck applicants. Previously, the city’s planning commission recommended that 20 food truck permits be granted in the city. Tuesday, that number was limited to 12 vendors.

Mayor John Rhodes still had his same concern that he had when they first started discussing this issue.

He says he wants to make sure that the businesses already established in the city aren’t negatively impacted by food trucks.

“I’m very protective of brick and mortar places. I mean, they’ve made a huge investment in the city, and they’re trying to make a profit. They’re trying to pay the bills, and I don’t want to infringe on what they’re doing. I just don’t think that’s right, but then again, we get a chance to have something here exciting but let’s limit it to a certain number. Let’s not saturate the market with it to begin with,” said Rhodes.

The ordinance needs two more readings to pass.

Even if it does pass, it would only allow for a trial process for food trucks.

Myrtle Beach city leaders say they want to see how it works for a year and re-evaluate.