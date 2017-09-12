Georgetown County has no plans for curbside collection of storm debris

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County currently does not plan to offer curbside collection of storm debris, according to public information officer Jackie Broach.

Officials note, however, that the Pawleys Island recycling center on Grate Avenue will accept large quantities of storm debris, which normally would be directed to the landfill on Highway 51. The Public Services Department is also increasing staffing at the recycling centers to handle the amount of debris and waste being dropped off Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach officials outlined their debris pickup plan Tuesday morning.