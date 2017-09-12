Georgetown County has no plans for curbside collection of storm debris

By Published:
Water pours over a line of sandbags in Georgetown. (Image Source: Georgetown County Facebook)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County currently does not plan to offer curbside collection of storm debris, according to public information officer Jackie Broach.

Officials note, however, that the Pawleys Island recycling center on Grate Avenue will accept large quantities of storm debris, which normally would be directed to the landfill on Highway 51. The Public Services Department is also increasing staffing at the recycling centers to handle the amount of debris and waste being dropped off Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach officials outlined their debris pickup plan Tuesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s