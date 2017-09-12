How to separate storm debris for pick-up in Myrtle Beach

By Published:
The City of Myrtle Beach asks residents to separate debris properly. (Image Source: Myrtle Beach Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For Myrtle Beach residents who have storm debris following Irma’s high winds and heavy rain, the city has some guidance.

A post on the city’s Facebook page reminds residents that mixed debris will not be picked up. Homeowners are asked to put any storm debris within 15 feet of the pavement’s edge and separate the trash into the following categories:

  1. Normal household trash.
  2. Vegetative debris (logs, limbs, sticks, leaves, etc.)
  3. Construction and demolition debris
  4. Appliances and white goods (refrigerators, air conditioners, washers and dryers.)

Officials advise avoiding putting any trash or storm debris near utility meter, valves, or mailboxes. Different types of debris may be picked up at different times. While an exact timeline for pick-up was not given, city officials say they, “Once major thoroughfares have been cleaned, crews will be in neighborhoods to begin removing storm debris.”

