CALHOUN FALLS, SC (WSPA) – A man was killed by a falling limb while clearing limbs from his yard Monday afternoon.

The Anderson Co. Coroners Office says it happened around 3 p.m. on South Hampton Ave. in Calhoun Falls.

Charles Robert Saxon, 57, was killed. His death is considered weather-related and accidental.

The coroner says he died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.