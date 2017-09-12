MBFD puts out AC unit fire at N Ocean Blvd hotel

By Published:
Photo from Lt. Jonathan Evans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were called to a hotel on North Ocean Boulevard Tuesday.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans, the department responded to 411 North Ocean Boulevard around 12:13 p.m. for a structure fire at a three-story hotel. Google maps locates the fire at the Rainbow annex motel.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from one of the rooms and discovered it was the AC unit that was the issue.

Lt. Evans says there were no occupants at the hotel at the time.

Crews checked the rest of the building to make sure the fire didn’t spread, but found no more signs of fire.

