New site announced for Myrtle Beach Police Substation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen says the police substation along Ocean Boulevard will likely be in place this week.

Originally, we told you city leaders planned to put the substation at the old Pavillion site. In Tuesday’s city council meeting, Pedersen says that location has now changed.

The substation will be across the street from the 2nd Avenue Pier. Mayor John Rhodes says the city has formed a lease agreement with property owners who also lease land for the city. Therefore, it will be somewhat of a land swap and will be no major cost to the city to use the land.

It will go in a lot that was previously used for parking.

The idea for the substation came after several shootings in the city and was part of the city’s long-term plan to address violence along Ocean Boulevard.

Captain Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says the new location was chosen after the department looked at multiple factors.

“We wanted something along Ocean Boulevard so that the citizens as they were traveling down Ocean Boulevard or walking down Ocean Boulevard is easily accessible and also easily seen. Also, people that were maybe walking the boardwalk have access to it as well. So, we looked and identified those locations that would give us that access and increase our visibility,” said Crosby.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, some council members mentioned they would still like to see the city explore bringing a more permanent building to the city.

Pedersen told News13 last month that was something they are considering.