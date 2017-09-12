News13 holds relief drive for Hurricane Irma

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Shortly after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, WBTW News13 held a phone bank and in just two short hours, raised more than $6,000 for the American Red Cross.

Our viewing area knows too well the pain of watching homes flood and businesses struggle to rebuild in the wake of the storm. That’s why we’re hosting another event to raise money for the communities impacted by Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, you can call our phone bank at (843) 294-8432 from 5 a.m. – 7 a.m., 9 a.m.-10 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and volunteers from the American Red Cross will help you make a donation.

The full impact of Hurricane Irma is still unknown as many parts of the southeast are inaccessible. As of Tuesday, 18 deaths have been blamed on Irma in the US and at least 37 people died in the Caribbean.

The Associated Press estimates 10 million people still don’t have power and and utility officials say it could take 10 days of more for power to be restored. More than 100,000 people are still in shelters.

If you’d like to make a donation online, you can do so by clicking this link.