LORIS (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to the Horry County Police Department Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson, one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dotson says the shooting happened on Buena Vista Drive in Loris Tuesday evening.

There are no suspects at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.