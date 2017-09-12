Some SC U-Haul storage companies offering 30 days free to those affected by Irma

(NEWS RELEASE) – Some U-Haul Companies in SC are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box storage container usage to residents who have been affected by Hurricane Irma. The stores are in Charleston, Columbia and Augusta.

You can contact the locations below for details.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro

3363 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 738-6463

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.

584 King St.

Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 723-1605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes

125 Decker Park Road

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road

1003 Zimalcrest Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road

156 Jamil Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-6184

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361