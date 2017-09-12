StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue early this morning as Irma passes far to our west. Rain bands will move to the north into North Carolina this morning and we’ll start to dry out. Our weather will improve quickly today as Irma weakens and moves even farther from our area. Rain will end early, and skies will clear and winds will diminish quickly in the morning. Highs today will return to the mid 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. The rest of the week will be warm and humid with only a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm each day. This warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend.

Today, rain ending early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 63-66 inland, 67-69 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.