WATCH: Family welcomes newborn baby amid Irma rain and flooding

WCBD ) – If going into labor early isn’t exciting enough, one Lowcountry family experienced the thrill of birth amid a tropical storm.

“Daddy loves you,” Edward Frazier said as he looked at his newborn baby girl.

Her mom, Tara Frazier went into labor Monday around 3:00 pm. Along with labor pains, the parents would battle road blocks, flooding, and rain to get from their James Island home to Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley.

Lillian Blair made her debut just after 11:30 pm Monday after most of the storm had passed.

The family says her birth is a special blessing after experiencing the loss of a child in the second trimester of pregnancy this week one year ago. Because of the loss of baby Mary Grace, the Fraziers kept news of this pregnancy limited to close family.

Speaking to News 2, they said they were relieved to meet their baby girl and share the news with everyone.