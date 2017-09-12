Wilson basketball coach arrested for DUI in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Wilson High School coach was arrested Saturday in Florence County for driving under the influence.

Florence booking records show 33-year-old Gerrin Louise Harrison was taken into custody Saturday at 5:44 a.m. by city police and released around 11:42 a.m. the same day on a $1,000 bond.

Wilson High School’s website lists Harrison as the high school’s girls basketball coach and also a school counselor serving 10th to 12th grade students.

News13 has reached out to the school system for her employment status and also the Florence Police Department for a copy of the report.