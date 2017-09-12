Wilson basketball coach pleads guilty to reckless driving

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Wilson High School coach arrested in September for driving under the influence pleaded guilty to a traffic violation Monday.

Florence booking records show 33-year-old Gerrin Louise Harrison was taken into custody Saturday at 5:44 a.m. by city police and released around 11:42 a.m. the same day on a $1,000 bond.

A statement from Harrison’s attorney, Cheveron Scott states she pleaded guilty to the traffic violation of reckless driving Monday morning.

“I am aware of the public interest in this case and hope that Ms. Harrison can be re-instated to her educational positions now that this matter has been resolved. She has accepted her culpability regarding her actions and I am confident that she will grow from this situation,” Scott said in the statement.

Harrison also issued a statement on the plea through her attorney’s office.

“I have learned a valuable lesson that I know has made me a stronger person and I am confident that it will serve me well in the future,” said Harrison in the press release.

Wilson High School’s website lists Harrison as the high school’s girls basketball coach and also a school counselor serving 10th to 12th grade students.