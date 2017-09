Conway, SC (WBTW) – The CCU Football team had a week off, but are ready to get back into action this Saturday as they travel to UAB for a 1pm kickoff. The Chanticleers are coming off a 38-28 victory over UMass back on September the 2nd. The first FBS win for the program. Jamey Chadwell touches on the big victory and how the rushing attack paved the way, while also looking ahead to the team’s first ever encounter with the Blazers on Saturday.

Advertisement