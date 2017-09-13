Convention center gives back to Irma evacuees in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Convention Center team is collecting items to donate to Myrtle Beach’s KOA Irma evacuees at the end of the week

In addition to the donations this week, Irma evacuees staying in Horry County will be fed a free meal Wednesday evening, thanks to the convention center team.

This local outreach project was organized by Aubrey Bettinazzi, Events Coordinator at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. “Assisting Floridians affected by Irma does not have to be monetary. Let’s help the evacuees seeking refuge in Horry County by giving of our time, providing them with essentials, and showing compassion,” Bettinazzi said in a press release.

As of Monday, 50 campsites were being occupied by evacuees and organizers anticipate that another 25 campsites would be occupied soon.

This outreach became even more important after learning that the evacuees are families and 40 percent of them arrived in cars.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center Ticket Office at 2101 North Oak Street is a drop off location.

Items will be delivered to KOA for those affected by Irma today on Friday the 15.

Items Needed:

• Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo/conditioner, lotion, deodorants, razor (men/women), wipes/hand sanitizer, etc.)

• Canned Goods / Non-Perishable food Items

• Cleaning Supplies

• Laundry Detergent

• Paper Supplies (toilet tissue, paper towel, etc.)

• Bottled Water / Bottled Beverages

• Sleeping Bags

• No Clothing

For more details, please contact Tiffany Andrews at 843-385-1523, Aubrey Bettinazzi at 843-385-1579, or Andrea Sperduto at 843-957-1272.