Man accused of raping child apprehended in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say they worked with US Marshals to arrest a man wanted out of Washington for sexually assaulting a child.

The press release from deputies say 20-year-old Eduardo B Ventura Crisostomo was wanted in Benton County, Washington for three counts of rape of a child, second degree.

The suspect was located around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Syracuse Community Road in Darlington.

Ventura- Crisostomo is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting extradition to Washington.