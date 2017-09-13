Sea turtles released to ocean at Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A group at the Myrtle Beach State Park released baby sea turtles to the ocean Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook page that their ocean rescue group was patrolling the south end of the beach Tuesday, when they came upon a group of people with five-gallon buckets. When beach patrol got closer, they could see that the group was releasing several baby sea turtles into the ocean.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says more nests will be hatching soon, so if you would like to see the newly hatched sea turtles released to the sea, contact the Myrtle Beach State Park for possible times.

