Suspect in 2016 Myrtle Beach double homicide arrested

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) –  Myrtle Beach Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July 2016 double homicide.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby, on July 23, 2016, an investigation was opened into a double homicide that occurred on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach.

On Wednesday, investigators learned that the suspect was possible located on White Street, Crosby said. On Wednesday night, a suspect was turned himself into authorities and was arrested without incident.

The suspects name will be released once the booking process is complete and warrants are served.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted the following video regarding this incident to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s