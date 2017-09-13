Suspect in 2016 Myrtle Beach double homicide arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July 2016 double homicide.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby, on July 23, 2016, an investigation was opened into a double homicide that occurred on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach.

On Wednesday, investigators learned that the suspect was possible located on White Street, Crosby said. On Wednesday night, a suspect was turned himself into authorities and was arrested without incident.

The suspects name will be released once the booking process is complete and warrants are served.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted the following video regarding this incident to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.