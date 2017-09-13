The Blitz Game Picks – Week 4

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Chris and Julia are back at it again for their Week 4 Blitz game picks, 5 games to choose from on Friday night.
Games to Pick:
Socastee at North Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County at Hartsville
Johnsonville at Mullins
Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville
Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest
Chris Parks (17-2)
- North Myrtle Beach
- Hartsville
- Johnsonville
- Hannah-Pamplico
- Myrtle Beach
Julia Morris (12-7)
- Socastee
- Marlboro County
- Johnsonville
- Hannah-Pamplico
- Carolina Forest