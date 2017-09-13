The Blitz Game Picks – Week 4

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Chris and Julia are back at it again for their Week 4 Blitz game picks, 5 games to choose from on Friday night.

Games to Pick:

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County at Hartsville

Johnsonville at Mullins

Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville

Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Chris Parks (17-2)

North Myrtle Beach Hartsville Johnsonville Hannah-Pamplico Myrtle Beach

Julia Morris (12-7)

Socastee Marlboro County Johnsonville Hannah-Pamplico Carolina Forest