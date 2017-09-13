The Blitz Game Picks – Week 4

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Chris and Julia are back at it again for their Week 4 Blitz game picks, 5 games to choose from on Friday night.

Games to Pick:
Socastee at North Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County at Hartsville
Johnsonville at Mullins
Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville
Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Chris Parks (17-2)

  1. North Myrtle Beach
  2. Hartsville
  3. Johnsonville
  4. Hannah-Pamplico
  5. Myrtle Beach

Julia Morris (12-7)

  1. Socastee
  2. Marlboro County
  3. Johnsonville
  4. Hannah-Pamplico
  5. Carolina Forest

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s