StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The nice weather that moved in behind Irma will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny today and most places will stay dry, but there is a small chance for a shower late in the evening. Warm and humid weather will continue through the rest of the week with mainly clam weather. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, then we should remain mostly dry through the weekend. This weather patter will continue into next week. Hurricane Jose will stay far offshore.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows 65-67 inland, 69-71 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.