Conway bank double murder suspect in federal court

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of killing two women inside a Conway bank then stealing more than $15,000 made an appearance in federal court Thursday.

Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and felon in possession of a pistol for his alleged actions on August 21.

Police say Council killed Donna Major and Katie Skeen, both CresCom Bank employees, but his court appearance Thursday is in federal court in Florence where he’ll answer for a federal robbery and weapons charge. News13’s Taylor Herlong was in the courtroom during the hearing. Cameras were not allowed in the courthouse, but Herlong says family members for Major and Skeen filled the first three rows of benches in the courtroom.

The judge told Council that the purpose of Thursday’s hearing was to explain the charges brought again Council and appoint an attorney to the alleged killer.

Council waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.

The prosecution said it has not made a decision on whether they will seek the death penalty.

The federal charges discussed Thursday include armed bank robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in death and carry and possession of a firearm.

