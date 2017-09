DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing guns in broad daylight.

Deputies are asking for help locating 33-year-old Detrick Shanta Gibbons of Darlington.

Investigators allege he entered a house on Middle Branch Road during daylight hours Wednesday and took off with more than one firearm.

Gibbons is wanted for burglary and grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-398-4501.